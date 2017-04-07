Mathiston honors Business of the Month

From the Town

of Mathiston

The town of Mathiston is beginning a new feature this April. We will select one of our local businesses each month as our “Business of the Month.”

Mathiston is very happy that each of our merchants chose to come to Mathiston to operate their respective business. Our town is aware that each business will certainly be well qualified each month for the distinction of “Business of the Month.” While that is true, the mayor and board will, along with the help of our constituents, select a business each month.

The initial selection for Business of the Month goes to Lindie Lou’s Snow Cone and Ice Cream Stand. Lindie and Butch Stewart have served the town of Mathiston since 2006 and they look forward to starting another year serving the community with snow cones, ice cream, milkshakes and the ever-popular Miss Lindie’s Blendie plus her signature creation, The Chocolate Delight.

The hours are noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and during ball season, they are open until 8 p.m.; on Sundays they are open from 1-5 p.m. Inclement weather is a deciding factor on their hours as well.

Thank you Lindie and Butch!