Man creates effective sign

By Roger Alford

Perhaps you’ve heard about the old fellow up in the Adirondack Mountains who was fed up with tourists speeding along his rural highway and running over his free-range chickens.

The old fellow called the local sheriff and demanded he do something to slow the drivers down. So, the sheriff put a sign up that said: “SCHOOL BUS STOP AHEAD.”

A couple days later, the fellow called the sheriff back to complain that the sign didn’t work and to demand that something else be done to protect his chickens from the speeding drivers.

This time the sheriff put up a sign that said: “SLOW, CHILDREN AT PLAY.” But the drivers kept whirring by, running over chickens, spurring another angry call to the sheriff.

The sheriff, tired of the complaints, finally told the fellow to put up his own sign, which he did. And it worked like a charm.

It said: “NUDIST COLONY, WATCH FOR CHICKS.”

My friend Bill Gori, who happens to live in the Adirondacks, shared that tale with me.

I’m convinced Bill is the most hospitable man I know. He had a group of about 15 guys to his place for a snowshoe hare hunt back in the winter. I was among them. We chased hares all morning in about 3-feet of snow, and, at mid-day, when our bellies started to growl for want of food, Bill came riding up a plowed trail on a four-wheeler laden with thermal containers filled with steaming hot soup, sandwiches and sodas. I’ve never appreciated anything more.

Hospitality seems to come naturally for good men like Bill. In fact, the Bible tells us that we should “always be eager to practice hospitality (Romans 12:13).”

I was visiting a small Kentucky hospital not long ago and stopped in a patient’s room to introduce myself and to spread some good cheer. In that room, I encountered one of the most inhospitable men I’ve ever met sitting at the patient’s bedside. Well, actually, I didn’t meet the man; he was in no mood. I made apologies for the interruption and walked out.

I left there wondering what kind of emotional pain that fellow was dealing with to be so nasty.

The incident reminded me of something my friend Harold Wainscott shared with me not so long ago about a lady who was stopped for speeding: “Honestly, officer,” the lady said, “I wouldn’t have pulled over if I had known you were just going to criticize me.”

The world would be a much better place if everyone would just slow down and take time to practice hospitality. If only the Adirondack chicken farmer could invent a sign to make that happen.

Roger Alford of Owenton, Kentucky, offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.