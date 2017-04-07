Local EMCC student named to Academic Team

From Press Reports

On March 22, members of the Mississippi Legislature, along with Gov. Phil Bryant, hosted a recognition for members of the 2017 All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team.

The highest scoring nominee from each of the state’s 15 two-year colleges is named to the All-Mississippi First Team. EMCC student Elizabeth Shurlds (Golden Triangle campus) of Maben was named to the First Team and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She is a graduate of East Webster High School.

The remaining students were named to the Second Team and received medallions, certificates and printed resolutions from the Legislature.

EMCC students on the Second Team are Kayleigh Hancock of Philadelphia (Scooba campus), Ryan Jeffries of Starkville (Golden Triangle) and Mallory Vance of Collinsville (Scooba).

All four students were featured in the state newspaper, The Clarion-Ledger.