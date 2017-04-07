Lady Wolverines win two of three

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress-Times

East Webster won two of its three fast-pitch softball contests last week, capturing both division games to run its record to 9-5 on the season.

The Lady Wolverines opened the week with a 14-1 thumping of Bruce last Tuesday, then captured a 12-11 thriller over Winona on Thursday. On Friday, they dropped an 8-3 decision to Class 3A South Pontotoc.

This week, East Webster is scheduled to go to Calhoun City on Tuesday and then host Eupora on Thursday. Friday, the Lady Wolverines go to Noxapater.

Next week, they are scheduled to host Calhoun City on Tuesday (April 11) and visit Eupora on Thursday (April 13).

Last Tuesday, East Webster erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to an easy win over Bruce.

Emily Nason homered and drove in a pair of runs and Janey Aron was 3-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a couple of stolen bases to pace East Webster’s nine-hit attack.

Jessica Aron was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two stolen bases while Jessica Davis was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs. Jennah Pate added a single, two runs and an RBI; MariTodd Brown, Josie Reed and Coy Jennings all scored and drove in a run; and Emma McKee and Jessi Reed both scored.

Liz Massey earned the win in the circle, striking out three and allowing only one hit and no earned runs.

On Thursday, the Lady Wolverines won a back-and-forth affair with Winona.

East Webster trailed 5-1 after two innings and was up 8-5 after a five-run rally in the top of the fifth. Winona retook the lead at 11-9 after four runs in the bottom of the sixth, only to see East Webster score three times in the seventh to win it.

Davis was 4-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs and Pate doubled, tripled, scored three times and drove in two to lead the way.

Janey Aron tripled, singled, scored and drove in three runs; Jessi Reed had a pair of hits; Brown drove in a pair of runs; Josie Reed was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI; Jessica Aron and Madelyn Crowley scored twice apiece; and Jennings singled and scored.

Jessica Davis was the winning pitcher, going six innings and striking out four while allowing five earned runs.

Friday, South Pontotoc scored four times in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie on its way to an 8-3 win.

East Webster had just four hits: Jessica Aron doubled and drove in one; Brown singled and drove in two; Janey Aron and Jessica Davis both singled and scored; and Jennings also scored.

Massey went five innings and suffered the pitching loss.