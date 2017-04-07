Lady Eagles drop pair of contests

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress-Times

Eupora’s fast-pitch softball team dropped a pair of contests last week, losing a heartbreaker to South Pontotoc on Tuesday before getting shut out at Choctaw County Friday night.

The Lady Eagles, who also had a Thursday matchup with Hatley postponed by rain, have now dropped six of their last eight contests and entered this week with a record of 6-6.

Eupora was scheduled to go to Bruce Tuesday and visit East Webster Thursday this week in division matchups, then step out of division play to take on Class 4A Houston at home on Friday.

Next week, the Lady Eagles are slated to host Winona on Monday (April 10) and entertain East Webster on Thursday (April 13).

Last Tuesday, the Lady Eagles let a 3-0 lead get away from them in a 4-3 loss at South Pontotoc.

Eupora scored twice in the first inning and once in the fourth to build the 3-0 lead. South Pontotoc tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, then took the lead in the sixth.

Six different players had one hit for Eupora, with Delta Newman driving in a pair of runs and getting a single while Savannah Kilpatrick singled, scored and drove in the team’s other run.

Marlee Ray and Kylie Richardson both singled and scored, while Haley Farley and Addison Mason had the team’s other hits.

Sidney Bailey was the losing pitcher, giving up four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings.

After getting rained out with Hatley on Thursday, Eupora went to Choctaw County Friday and fell behind early. The host Lady Chargers scored twice in the first, three times in the second and four more in the fifth to take control on the way to the 11-0 win.

Moore had a single and a double and Kilpatrick also doubled for Eupora, which managed just three hits while giving up 15.