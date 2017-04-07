FBC Eupora presenting Easter cantata

By Gwen Sisson

It is Rev. John Herring’s hope that “everyone who comes will worship the Lord and recognize in a fresh way the sacrifice that Jesus made at Calvary.”

“Music is such a powerful tool to share the Gospel, because it touches the very depth of our soul and emotions,” Herring said.

Herring is the minister of music and associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Eupora, and director of the 2017 FBC Eupora Easter Cantata. The event is set for 6 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of FBC Eupora.

Herring said the choir sounds amazing and has spent a great deal of time getting ready for this music, in spite of all of their busy schedules.

“I am always amazed and grateful for their level of commitment,” he said. “This year’s soloists are, Jo Faulkenbery, Audrey Hood, Amy Stephens and Bill Stewart. I am very pleased with each soloist and they all do a wonderful job.”

The Easter cantata is a bit different this year in that there is no drama or narration, just songs of worship and praise.

“We are using our amazing orchestra along with a few added instruments, such as violins and a couple of brass instruments,” Herring said.

Another way the Easter cantata will be different is that it is a combination of favorite seasonal songs, as opposed to a pre-packaged program.

“We have pulled music from years past,” Herring said. “This year marks the 35th anniversary of ‘The Day He Wore My Crown.’ I began thinking how great it would be to use some of that music as well as other songs through the years. I love all of these songs, because each song has its own message of God’s grace.”

Herring said one of his favorite songs is called “He Looked Beyond My Faults.”

“The message is that of Grace,” Herring said. “Easter is a message of Grace. God gave his Son on the cross for our salvation. That’s still incredible to me!”

The program is set for Palm Sunday this year, April 9, to set the stage for Holy Week.

FBC Eupora will host Good Friday services at noon on April 14. On Easter Sunday, sunrise services will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the front lawn (in the sanctuary in case of rain), followed by breakfast in the family life center. After Sunday School, Easter morning worship will feature three children’s choirs performing, which is another popular Easter tradition at FBC Eupora. There will be no evening services.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information about the Easter Cantata or other Easter events at FBC Eupora, please contact the church office at 258-3491.