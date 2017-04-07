EMCC’s Patterson repeats as All-Region 23 honoree

From school reports

SCOOBA — East Mississippi Community College’s Quantesha Patterson, a former East Webster High School standout, has repeated as an All-Region 23 women’s basketball selection, as voted on by the head women’s basketball coaches of the Mississippi and Louisiana junior college ranks.

Patterson joins Tatyana Lofton of 2017 NJCAA Tournament participant Jones County Junior College as the lone women’s recipients to earn all-region basketball honors each of the past two seasons.

For her 44-game EMCC career, Patterson averaged 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots per game while shooting 64.9 percent from the field. The East Webster High School product started every collegiate game in helping lead coach Sharon Thompson’s EMCC Lions to a two-year composite record of 25-19 and back-to-back appearances in the MACJC State Tournament.

This past season, Patterson averaged 17.7 points per game and ranked second in the MACJC with 10.4 rebounds an outing. With 13 double-doubles for the second straight year, Patterson ranked third nationally by shooting 63.7 percent from the field. She also averaged 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest as a sophomore.

Last year as a freshman, Patterson ranked ninth among the NJCAA’s Division I scoring leaders with an average of 20.4 points per game. The Maben native also averaged 10.6 boards, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks an outing, while ranking second nationally in field-goal percentage (65.8%), as a collegiate rookie.

Having garnered four MACJC Player of the Week honors during her two years on the Scooba campus, Patterson is slated to conclude her EMCC playing career by participating in this year’s MACJC Women’s Basketball All-Star Game, set to be held April 14 at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Also selected to this year’s 10-member, All-Region 23 women’s basketball team were Alexis Tolefree and Nique Cherry from Jones County, Hinds’ Octavia Barnes, Brittany Rose of Copiah-Lincoln, Southwest Mississippi’s Alissa Adam, Jabria Pounds of Itawamba, Northeast Mississippi’s Shelby Wilbanks, and East Central’s Autumn Taylor.