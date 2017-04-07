Eagles split with EW, whip J.Z. George

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Eupora won two of its three baseball contests last week, with each of them featuring a shutout.

The Eagles split with rival East Webster in a pair of division matchups – winning 5-0 on Tuesday before dropping a 10-0 decision on Friday. On Saturday, they rebounded to whip J.Z. George, 11-0.

That two-of-three showing gave Eupora a 12-3 record entering this week’s play, when the Eagles were scheduled to host Bruce on Tuesday and then go to Bruce on Friday in division matchups.

Next week, the Eagles are slated to visit Winona on Monday (April 10), host the Tigers on Thursday (April 13) and go to Louisville on Friday (April 14).

In last Tuesday’s win over East Webster, Tanner Knight was spectacular on the mound for the Eagles – getting the shutout win with a complete-game effort that saw him allow just three hits while striking out 11.

The Eagles backed him with nine hits, with Connor Hood and Claude Herard both getting a pair. Hood scored twice and drove in a run while Herard also had an RBI.

Al Dumas tripled, scored and stole two bases; Cade Farley singled, scored and had an RBI; Coley Tabb singled and scored; and both Ash Dumas and Brett May had singles.

On Friday, the Eagles managed just three hits in a 10-0 loss to East Webster. Knight had a pair of singles and Al Dumas had a double.

Farley, Brett May and Al Dumas combined to allow five hits, five walks and nine earned runs to the Wolverines, who scored four times each in the second and third innings to take control.

On Saturday, Tabb threw the rout-shortened shutout as Eupora spanked J.Z. George. He allowed three hits and no runs while striking out seven.

Eupora led just 3-0 through four innings, but erupted for eight runs in the fifth.

Hood was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Al Dumas had two hits, three runs and an RBI to lead the way.

Knight singled, scored and drove in three runs; Herard had one hit, one run and two RBIs; May singled, scored and drove in a run; Tabb singled and scored twice; Cade Adkins singled and scored; Farley singled, scored and drove in a run; and Ash Dumas also scored.