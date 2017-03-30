Wolverines sweep pair from Winona

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

East Webster picked up a pair of important division baseball wins last week, knocking off Winona 8-5 on Tuesday and 11-1 on Friday.

Those two district wins were sandwiched around an 18-2 trouncing of Houlka and improved the Wolverines to 11-5 on the year. A pair of Saturday matchups with Newton County and St. Andrews were both washed out due to rain.

This week, the Wolverines have a pair of big division tilts with cross-county rival Eupora. East Webster was scheduled to go to Eupora on Tuesday and host the Eagles on Friday. On Thursday, the Wolverines have a non-division tilt slated for Louisville.

Next week, East Webster is scheduled to go to Calhoun City on Tuesday (April 4), travel to French Camp Academy on Thursday (April 6) and host Calhoun City on Friday (April 7).

The Wolverines got off to a shaky start last Tuesday, falling behind 4-0 to visiting Winona. They tied it up with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the third. After going down 5-4, they scored twice more in the fifth to take the lead an got two insurance runs in the sixth.

East Webster managed just six hits, getting a double, three RBIs and a run from Luke Wilson and two hits and two runs from J.T. Slay.

Cade Shurden doubled, scored and drove in two runs; Miller Hancock singled, scored twice and swiped a pair of stolen bases; Art Thompson singled and scored; Spencer Carden drove in one run; and Keevon Patterson scored.

Dalton Brown was the winning pitcher, striking out six and walking no one in 3.1 innings of hitless relief. Starter Carson Gilliland allowed just one earned run and struck out seven.

In Friday’s win, Walker Johnson struck out seven and gave up just two hits and one run in four innings of mound work to get the victory.

East Webster scored five times in the third inning, then finished off the host Tigers by the 10-run rule with four runs in the top of the fifth.

Hancock homered and finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Wilson homered and finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Wolverines.

Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Johnson also singled and drove in a run. Jon Austin Roberts drove in two runs and scored twice; Patterson drove in two and scored once; and Carden, Shurden, Slay and Darius Bryant all scored.