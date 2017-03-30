Lady Wolverines win pair of division tilts

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

East Webster picked up two wins in three contests last week on the fast-pitch softball diamond, with both victories being Region 4-2A contests.

The Lady Wolverines hammered Bruce 17-0 last Tuesday, then won a 6-3 decision over Winona on Thursday. Friday, East Webster dropped a 7-5 heartbreaker to Class 4A power Houston.

East Webster, which is now 7-4 on the season, was slated to host Bruce on Tuesday and go to Winona on Thursday this week. The Lady Wolverines are also scheduled to host South Pontotoc Friday.

Next week, East Webster is scheduled to go to Calhoun City on Tuesday (April 4), host Eupora on Thursday (April 6) and go to Noxapater on Friday (April 7).

Last Tuesday, the Lady Wolverines started their week with a 17-0 trouncing of Bruce. East Webster scored four times in the first inning, then blew it open with five more runs in the second.

Jennah Pate was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs and Emily Davis was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs for East Webster, which pounded out 14 base hits.

Jessica Aron was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs; Janey Aron was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs; MariTodd Brown was 2-for-3 with two runs and a run scored; Coy Jennings was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run; and Josie Reed, Curtlyn Blake, Madelyn Crowley and Emily Nason all scored.

Liz Massey threw a complete-game shutout to earn the win, allowing just one hit while striking out four.

On Thursday, East Webster scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 5-0 deficit and held on to top Winona.

Massey again went the distance to earn the victory in the circle, allowing just one earned run in seven innings.

Janey Aron was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Jessica Davis was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI to pace East Webster.

Jessica Aron was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs; Pate had a single and two RBIs; Reed singled and scored; Jennings singled and drove in a pair of runs; Brown singled; and Nason scored.

On Friday night, East Webster let a 3-1 lead get away when the Lady Hilltoppers of Houston scored four times in the sixth and twice more in the seventh on their way to a 7-5 win.

The Lady Wolverines lost despite a huge night from Pate, who was 4-for-4 with a triple, double, two runs and an RBI. Jessica Aron added a single, double, a run and an RBI and Jessica Davis was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Nason had the team’s other hit and also scored, and Reed added a run as well. Jessica Davis was the losing pitcher, giving up six earned runs and striking out three.