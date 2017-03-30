Lady Eagles drop two of three division contests

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Eupora’s fast-pitch softball team opened last week with a rout-shortened victory over Winona. But the Lady Eagles let a couple of leads get away from them afterward, dropping division contests with Bruce and Calhoun City.

After a 14-3 drubbing of Winona last Tuesday, Eupora fell 7-6 to Bruce on Thursday and dropped a 3-2 decision to Calhoun City on Friday. The pair of one-run losses dropped the Lady Eagles to 6-4 on the season.

This week, Eupora was to go to South Pontotoc on Tuesday and host Hatley Thursday, then visit Choctaw County on Friday.

Next week, the Lady Eagles are at Bruce on Tuesday (April 4), at East Webster on Thursday (April 6) and at home against Houston on Friday (April 7).

At Winona last Tuesday, the Lady Eagles erupted for 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning to snap a 3-3 tie and roll to the win.

Delta Newman was 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs and Marlee Ray had three hits and two runs scored to pace Eupora’s 14-hit attack.

Haylee McCrory was 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and an RBI; Haley Farley doubled, scored three times and drove in three runs; Savannah Kilpatrick was 2-for-3 with two runs scored; Kylie Richardson had one hit, two RBIs and a run; Khylar Cain doubled and scored; Christianna Boren doubled, scored twice and drove in a run; Addison Mason scored and drove in one; and Princess Carr scored.

Thursday, the Lady Eagles scored once in the first and twice in the second to build a 3-0 lead. But Bruce scored seven times in the top of the fourth, and Eupora’s late-inning rally came up short.

Richardson was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI and Boren was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the offense.

Ray had two hits and a couple of stolen bases; Kilpatrick doubled, scored and stole two bases; Farley tripled, scored and had three stolen bases; McCrory singled and scored twice; and Newman also swiped three bases.

Sidney Bailey was the losing pitcher, despite giving up no earned runs and striking out three in 3.2 innings. Newman finished with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.

On Friday, Eupora scored twice in the third inning to grab a 2-0 lead at Calhoun City. But the Lady Wildcats scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and neither team scored again.

Farley tripled, scored and drove in a run while McCrory and Richardson both had two hits to lead Eupora. Kilpatrick singled and scored, with Ray and Newman both adding base hits, as well.

Newman was the losing pitcher, giving up three runs and striking out four in six innings of work.