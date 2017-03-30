Eupora sweeps division pair

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Eupora pulled off a pair of Region 4-2A baseball victories last week, sweeping division rival Calhoun City.

The Eagles won 7-3 over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Eupora, then went to Calhoun City on Friday and won a 14-9 contest.

The wins lifted Eupora to 10-2 on the season heading into this week, when they have an important pair of division tilts scheduled with cross-county rival East Webster. The Eagles were slated to host East Webster on Tuesday and will visit the Wolverines on Friday, then step out of division play on Saturday to host J.Z. George.

Next week, Eupora hosts Bruce on Tuesday (April 4) and goes to Bruce on Friday (April 7) in division matchups.

Last Tuesday, Tanner Knight shut down the Wildcats as he earned the pitching win with a complete-game performance. Knight went all seven innings and scattered six hits, giving up just one earned run and striking out eight.

Calhoun City actually led 3-0 after two innings, but Eupora scored four times in the third and didn’t trail again.

Connor Hood tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs and Claude Herard had two hits, two runs and two RBIs to pace Eupora’s offensive attack.

Cade Farley also had two hits and scored once for the Eagles; Al Dumas singled and scored; Coley Tabb had one hit and one RBI; and Knight also scored.

On Friday, Eupora won a back-and-forth affair after out-hitting Calhoun City 12-3. Three errors and seven walks helped keep the Wildcats in it, and Calhoun City actually led 7-6 after two innings.

But Eupora scored three times in the top of the third to go ahead for good, then pulled away with four more runs in the fifth.

Al Dumas was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI to lead Eupora, while Hood was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a couple of runs scored.

Farley had a pair of hits and three runs scored; Knight had one hit, two runs and two RBIs; Tabb and Brett May both singled and had one RBI apiece; Herard singled, scored and drove in a run; and Ash Dumas scored three runs for the Eagles.

Farley was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run in 5.1 innings of relief. He struck out four.