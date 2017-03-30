Calendar of Events

Choctaw County

Flea Market

The Choctaw County Flea Market will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 1 in the Main Street parking lot in downtown Ackerman with many vendors.

A drawing for a gift basket will be held at noon; you must be present to win. For more information, call 285-6337 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays) or message “Choctaw Extension” on Facebook.

Local Retired

Educators meeting

Local Retired Educators will meet at 11 a.m. April 5 at the Central Service Grill in Eupora.

Phil Sutphin, District 3 director, will be the speaker.

It is important for dues to be paid, so, if you are unable to attend meetings, please send local/state dues ($15) to Liz Cummings, 185 Meadowlane, Eupora, MS 39744.

Active membership is important to let our legislators know we are concerned about education.

EES kindergarten

registration

Eupora Elementary School kindergarten registration is April 4-6 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then a lunch and tour on April 6 at 10 a.m. in the school cafeteria. If you have a child that will turn 5 by Sept. 1, 2017, you need to register your child during this time. Packets can be picked up at the EES office.

Library storytime

Storytime at Webster County Library in Eupora is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Pat Ray entertains the children with songs, stories and crafts. Children ages 2-5 are invited to attend.

Maben Public

Library storytime

Maben Public Library has storytime every Friday at 10 a.m. featuring many fun activities along with a story.

AA meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s Education Conference Room.

NA meetings

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are the second, fourth and fifth Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Choctaw County Library in Ackerman. Call 662-552-0966 for details.

Longview Opry

Enjoy music, refreshments and fun at the Longview Opry on Highway 12 in Longview every Saturday at 7 p.m. Talent is welcome. Admission is free.

Church News

Lollars Grove

hamburger supper

Lollars Grove Baptist Church will have a grilled hamburger supper at 5 p.m. April 1. Donations will help support the church’s mission trip to Alaska in June.

Ladies Conference

Providence Baptist Church in Choctaw County will host its 11th annual Ladies Conference at 5 p.m. April 1 in the family life center.

The speaker will be singer/songwriter Brenda Whitlock from Okolona. Admission is free. Nursery provided for ages kindergarten and under. Refreshments served following program.