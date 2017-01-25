Lady Wolverines whip Class 4A Oxford

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

East Webster’s girls used a stout defensive performance and a big game from Adryana Bell to defeat Class 4A Oxford 54-43 Saturday in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge at Choctaw County High School in Ackerman.

It was the third win in as many tries last week for East Webster’s ladies, who improved to 15-5 overall.

The Lady Wolverines also defeated Winona (52-50) and Okolona (57-8) in Region 4-2A action. The Wolverines, meanwhile, are now 14-5 after beating Winona 63-35 and losing to Okolona, 81-43.

Both East Webster teams were to go to Eupora Tuesday and they’ll get rematches at home with Okolona on Friday.

Next week, East Webster goes to Calhoun City on Tuesday (Jan. 31) and is at Winona on Friday (Feb. 3) in more district action.

In Saturday’s win over Oxford, the Lady Wolverines started the game on a 12-2 run. Mississippi-Alabama all-star Jordan Freeze scored five straight points for Oxford, but she never scored again.

“That was the difference in the game,” East Webster coach Mike Seger said. “Mari-Todd Brown and Mariah Bell did an outstanding job on Freeze.

“It was our plan to take away her perimeter shots and we were able to do it; and Adryana dominated with her aggressive offensive play and rebounding.”

Bell went off for 27 points and 17 rebounds in the win, while Jennah Pate connected on 11-of-14 shots from the free-throw line and also double-doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

East Webster led 18-11 after one quarter and 31-19 at the half.

Last Tuesday at home, Seger said Adryana Bell took over in the second half on her way to 26 points and eight rebounds in the two-point win over Winona.

East Webster trailed 24-19 at halftime but opened the second half on a 12-3 run.

Pate grabbed 16 rebounds and also scored 11 points, while Mariah Bell scored nine points and Isha Patterson scored eight.

In the 57-8 win over Okolona, East Webster led 23-0 after just one quarter and got 19 points, 15 rebounds and seven steals from Adryana Bell.

Pate scored 13 points and had five steals; Brown scored 12 points; Mariah Bell had five rebounds and three steals; and Kadasha Bryant handed out six assists.

The Lady Wolverines emptied their bench in that win, with Seger noting big contributions from freshmen Jaden Johnson (five points, five rebounds) and Coy Jennings (four points).

East Webster’s boys hammered Winona last Tuesday, outscoring the Tigers in all four quarters. The Wolverines led 31-13 at halftime.

Charlie Brand drilled a career-high nine 3-pointers and finished with 31 points and three assists.

Keevon Patterson added nine points, five rebounds and three assists; Isaac Patterson had seven points and 11 rebounds; and John Carpenter had seven points and five rebounds.

Against what Seger called the “most talented and complete team in Class 2A” last Friday at Okolona, the Wolverines fell behind 36-17 in the first half and could not recover.

Carpenter led East Webster with nine points, while Isaac Patterson had six points and five rebounds. Art Thompson had five points and four assists; Brand had five points and three assists; and Brennan Tomlinson grabbed a team-high six rebounds.