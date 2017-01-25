Eupora boys rack up three basketball wins

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Eupora’s basketball teams picked up five victories in six tries last week, including a trio of wins by the boys’ team.

The Eagles started the week with a 65-62 district win at Bruce, then they ventured to Winona on Friday and earned another district road win with a 62-49 victory. On Saturday, Eupora’s boys edged Starkville Academy 63-59 in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge to improve to 7-8 on the season.

Eupora’s girls, meanwhile, opened the week with a 59-32 win over Bruce before falling 56-33 at Winona on Friday. Saturday morning, the Lady Eagles rebounded with a 63-60 win over Starkville Academy in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge, improving to 7-6 on the year.

Eupora was to host East Webster Tuesday night and will entertain Winona in a pair of re-matches on Friday. Next week, both squads are at Okolona on Tuesday (Jan. 31), at Vardaman on Thursday (Feb. 2) and at home against Bruce on Friday (Feb. 3).

In Eupora’s big win over Bruce last Tuesday, the Eagles placed four players in double figures. Makaylon Bean and Jarron Patterson scored 16 points apiece, Al Dumas scored 15 and Kaylend Coffey had 12.

Coffey double-doubled with 10 rebounds; Bean had six rebounds and three steals; Patterson knocked down four 3-pointers and had eight rebounds; Dumas had five rebounds, three assists and 10 steals; and Charvez Embry added five boards.

The Eagles then earned a hard-fought win over Winona thanks to 20 points, five assists and six steals from Dumas. Patterson again had four 3s and 12 points, while Bean scored 10 points and had three steals.

Kieem Bell had six points and three steals; Embry scored nine points and had five rebounds; and Coffey shared team-high with five boards while battling foul trouble.

Saturday morning in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge at Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Patterson drilled seven 3-pointers and the Eagles topped Starkville Academy.

Patterson was 7-of-10 from long range and finished with 23 points, while Dumas had 13 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Coffey had nine points, five rebounds and three assists; Embry had eight points and five rebounds; and Bell also had five rebounds.

Eupora’s girls had a balanced attack in their win over Bruce, with Jabrieya Morton connecting on all seven of her shots from the field and leading the way with 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots.

Hayley McCrory had four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points; Haley Farley had 10 points, six assists and three steals; Earlina Bingham had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals; Jasmine Gary scored six points; and Kyla Patterson handed out four assists.

In the loss to Winona, Bingham had eight points and nine rebounds and Morton scored seven points and had 10 rebounds. Korionna McKinney also scored seven points and had five rebounds while Kyla Patterson grabbed five rebounds and had four steals.

The Lady Eagles rebounded nicely, however, as Morton was dominant in an early-Saturday morning win over Starkville Academy in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge at Choctaw County High School in Ackerman.

The senior post player pumped in 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, blocked five shots and had three steals to lead Eupora to the win.

Gary added 15 points, three assists and three steals; Farley scored 10 points and had four assists; Bingham had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists; and Patterson added six rebounds.