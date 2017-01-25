Calendar of Events

Local Retired

Educators meeting

Local Retired Educators will meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Central Service Grill in Eupora. Rickie Vaughn, Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi treasurer, will be the speaker.

It is important for dues to be paid, so, if you are unable to attend meetings, please send local/state dues ($15) to Liz Cummings, 185 Meadowlane, Eupora, MS 39744.

Active membership is important to let our legislators know we are concerned about education.

Webster County

Library storytime

Storytime at Webster County Library in Eupora is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Pat Ray entertains the children with songs, stories and crafts. Children ages 2-5 are invited to attend.

Maben Public

Library storytime

Maben Public Library has storytime every Friday at 10 a.m. featuring many fun activities along with a story.

AA meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s Education Conference Room.

NA meetings

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are the second, fourth and fifth Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Choctaw County Library in Ackerman. Call 662-552-0966 for details.

Longview Opry

Enjoy music, refreshments and fun at the Longview Opry on Highway 12 in Longview every Saturday at 7 p.m. Talent is welcome. Admission is free.