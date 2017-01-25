Calendar of Events

Local Retired
Educators meeting
Local Retired Educators will meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Central Service Grill in Eupora. Rickie Vaughn, Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi treasurer, will be the speaker.
It is important for dues to be paid, so, if you are unable to attend meetings, please send local/state dues ($15) to Liz Cummings, 185 Meadowlane, Eupora, MS 39744.
Active membership is important to let our legislators know we are concerned about education.
Webster County
Library storytime
Storytime at Webster County Library in Eupora is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Pat Ray entertains the children with songs, stories and crafts. Children ages 2-5 are invited to attend.
Maben Public
Library storytime
Maben Public Library has storytime every Friday at 10 a.m. featuring many fun activities along with a story.
AA meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s Education Conference Room.
NA meetings
Narcotics Anonymous meetings are the second, fourth and fifth Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Choctaw County Library in Ackerman. Call 662-552-0966 for details.
Longview Opry
Enjoy music, refreshments and fun at the Longview Opry on Highway 12 in Longview every Saturday at 7 p.m. Talent is welcome. Admission is free.