Jan. 9

Tony A. Brooks, DOB 03-29-82, BM; Webster 9: MDOC hold.

Jan. 10

Don Willis, DOB 09-08-59, BM; Webster 10: DUI-1st, suspended DL and expired tag.

Jan. 11

Candice Vaughn, DOB 12-22-88, WF; Webster 5: contempt of court (Webster SO) and abuse of 911.

Bryan D. James, DOB 01-12-82, WM; Webster 17: two WSO warrants and hold for Oktibbeha SO.

Jan. 12

Jones R. Williams, DOB 07-26-55, BM; Mathiston 3/Circuit Court: sale of controlled substance.

Anthony T. Johnson, DOB 08-09-81, BM; Webster 9/Circuit Court: aggravated domestic violence and felonious abuse/battery of a child.

Jonathan Corr, DOB 06-19-84, WM; Webster 17: DHS child support warrant.

Jan. 13

Trey Green, DOB 11-10-98, BM; Montgomery SO: hold for WSO — murder and aggravated assault.

Deangelo White, DOB 07-06-89, BM; Montgomery SO: hold for WSO — murder and aggravated assault.

Michael Johnson, DOB 04-27-74, BM; Webster 8: disturbance of family peace.

These public records were obtained from the Webster County Jail docket. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.