House passes bill to fill superintendent vacancies

By Rep. Joey Hood

District 35

On Jan. 3, the 132nd Mississippi State Legislature began the second session in the four-year term.

This was a familiar week for many, but some newcomers joined the House of Representatives as a result of special elections. Abe Hudson, D-Shelby; Debra Gibbs, D-Jackson; Donnie Scoggin, R-Ellisville and John Glen Corley, R-Lumberton joined the ranks of representatives for the 2017 regular session.

Resignation of School Superintendent

In the 2016 legislative session, a bill was passed requiring that all school superintendents become appointed by the school board beginning Jan. 1, 2019. However, this legislation did not address a situation where a school superintendent resigned or a vacancy arose before Jan. 1, 2019 (as in Webster County).

In order to avoid the expense of a special election on the taxpayers, House Bill 32 was introduced by Chairman of Education Rep. John Moore, which provided that in the event that a vacancy in the office of the superintendent of schools shall occur before Jan. 1, 2019, the office of superintendent of school shall immediately become an appointed position, and the local school board shall appoint the superintendent of the school district.

The bill passed by a vote of 113 to 4. I voted for the bill.

Campaign Finance Reform

House Bill 479 defines and outlines usage guidelines for campaign contributions by any elected official or candidate. The bill prohibits the personal use of campaign contributions and provides acceptable options for how to use leftover money at the conclusion of an elected official or candidate’s service or campaign. Enforcement of this legislation would be overseen by the Mississippi Ethics Commission. The bill passed by a vote of 102-13. I voted for the bill.

Proof of Mandatory Motor Liability Insurance

House Bill 319 would require drivers to show proof of motor vehicle liability insurance to renew their registration and receive a car tag. Discussion ensued about the level of effectiveness and logistics of the bill, but the measure ultimately passed by a vote of 82-33. I voted for the bill.

Fire Protection Districts

Enactment of House Bill 469 would give a board of supervisors the authority to realign or redraw fire protection districts in an attempt to draw the districts so that residences are within five miles of fire protection. This measure should help homeowners receive lower insurance premiums. The bill passed by a vote of 118 to 0. I voted for the bill.

I would like to thank the people of District 35 for allowing me the opportunity to serve. If you have any questions or need any assistance, please do not hesitate to contact me at any time. You can contact me at the Capitol at P.O. Box 1018, Jackson, MS 39215-1018 or call 601-359-3339. You may also email me at jhood@house.ms.gov or visit my website at www.joeyhoodmississippi.com.