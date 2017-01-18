Eupora swept by Calhoun City; splits with Okolona

By Austin Bishop

Webster Progress Times

Most coaches agree there is rough sledding in the Region 4-2A basketball race. Without a doubt, wins are hard to come by.

Eupora’s girls notched one of those hard-to-come by victories last Friday, whipping an inexperienced Okolona squad 46-10. It was the only win of the week for Eupora’s squads, who are back at it with a pair of district matchups this week.

Coach Danya Turner’s boys fell 63-52 to Calhoun City last Tuesday, then dropped an 85-61 decision to Okolona on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 73-61 to Calhoun City before rolling over Okolona.

Eupora’s boys entered this week with a 4-8 record, while the Eupora girls are now 5-5. Both teams were slated to go to Bruce Tuesday and they are both at Winona on Friday.

On Saturday, Eupora will take part in the 2017 Mid-Mississippi Challenge at Choctaw County High School in Ackerman. Eupora’s squads are in action during the first two games of the day, as the Lady Eagles face off against Starkville Academy at 9 a.m., followed by the Eupora and Starkville Academy boys at approximately 10:15.

Next week, Eupora hosts East Webster on Tuesday (Jan. 24) before entertaining Winona on Friday (Jan. 27).

Last Friday night against Okolona, the Lady Eagles used a balanced attack and emptied the bench in a 36-point win.

Jabrieya Morton scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three blocked shots to lead the way, while Earlina Bingham scored nine points and Haley Farley and Jasmine Gary eight apiece.

Farley also had a game-high eight steals; Bingham had four steals; Gary had five rebounds and three assists; Jasmine Conley had five rebounds and four steals; Kyla Patterson had three assists; and Korianna McKinney had two blocked shots.

In the boys’ game, a powerful Okolona squad jumped to a 29-8 lead in the first quarter and exploded for 53 points in the first half. The Chieftains led 53-23 at halftime.

Kaylend Coffey scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Al Dumas had 15 points and five steals to lead Eupora. Makaylon Bean scored seven points and had four assists and Jarron Patterson scored six points.

Last Tuesday against Calhoun City, Bingham rolled up 25 points, seven rebounds and eight steals in a 12-point loss. She knocked down four 3-pointers and also had three assists.

Morton scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five blocked shots in the defeat; Farley had seven points and seven rebounds; and Kyla Patterson scored seven points, handed out four assists and had three steals.

The Eagles fell by 11 points to Calhoun City, with Coffey pouring in 17 points to go with five rebounds and two assists against the Wildcats.