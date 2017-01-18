Eupora, EW to take part in Mid-Mississippi Challenge

By Austin Bishop

Webster Progress Times

Both Eupora teams and the East Webster girls will all be taking part in the 11th edition of the Mid-Mississippi Challenge that will be hosted by Choctaw County High School in Ackerman on Saturday.

The nine-game slate tips off at 9 a.m with a girls/boys doubleheader between Starkville Academy and Eupora and is set to close at 7:30 p.m. when the Choctaw County High School girls face Puckett. The CCHS boys are set to entertain Booneville at 6:15 p.m.

“I feel good about our line-up,” said longtime event organizer Gary Beals, who coaches the CCHS boys. “We have three state champions (Ingomar, Holmes Central, and Booneville) and two runners-up (Choctaw Central and Heidelberg) from last year.

“There are also some outstanding individual talent like there always is,” Beals said. “We are just looking forward to some good competitive games.

In all there are seven girls games and two boys games on tap. The cost is $5 for all-day admission.

Choctaw Central, which is set to face Ingomar at 2 p.m. comes into the week at 15-1 overall and is ranked No. 3 in the Jackson Clarion-Ledger’s Super 10 and No. 1 in 3A. Ingomar is 20-2 overall and ranked No. 1 in 2A.

“That should be the game to watch,” Beals said. “Booneville-Heidelberg should be good as well as New Site and Holmes Central.”

The Puckett girls, who will play host Choctaw County, are ranked No. 5 in 2A with a 15-3 record, while Booneville, which plays Heidelberg at 5 p.m., is 13-3 and ranked No. 3 in 3A.

The 11:30 a.m. contest features Oxford and East Webster, while New Site and Holmes Central play at 12:45.

The 3:15 game has 15-4 Pontotoc, ranked No. 3 in 4A, facing Columbus.