EPD Report

The Eupora Police Department investigated these charges during December:
Speeding, eight; suspended driver’s license, two; no proof of liability insurance, five, expired tag, one; no tag, one; disregard for traffic device, one; disturbance of a family, one; petit larceny, one; attempted suicide, one; malicious mischief, one; property damage, one;
dog and animal control violation, one; resisting arrest, one; shoplifting, two (Kangaroo-carwash air compressor; Dabbs Pharmacy-phone cover, recovered); simple assault, two; domestic violence-2nd offense, one; possession of drug paraphernalia, one; contempt of court, two;
receiving stolen property, one (leaf blower, recovered); burglary of storage building, one (Gifford Street-CD player); burglary of dwelling, one (North Allen Street); possession of firearm by convicted felon, one; auto burglary, one (Factory Road-rifle taken but recovered); and grand larceny, one (Los Encinos-money, returned).
The EPD investigated nine traffic accidents, and made three felony arrests and three misdemeanor arrests in December. Offenders participating in the Eupora Municipal Court Work Program worked off fines totaling $1,133.25.
Felony Arrests
Anthony Cortez Bean: auto burglary
Lonnie Johnson: auto burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon
George Windrick: receiving stolen property
Misdemeanor Arrests
Jason Dwayne Birchfield: possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest
Lonnie Johnson: contempt warrant
Zorri Rush: contempt warrant
EDITOR’S NOTE: An arrest does not mean the accused is guilty. U.S. citizens are presumed innocent until they are proved guilty in court.