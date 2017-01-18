EPD Report

The Eupora Police Department investigated these charges during December:

Speeding, eight; suspended driver’s license, two; no proof of liability insurance, five, expired tag, one; no tag, one; disregard for traffic device, one; disturbance of a family, one; petit larceny, one; attempted suicide, one; malicious mischief, one; property damage, one;

dog and animal control violation, one; resisting arrest, one; shoplifting, two (Kangaroo-carwash air compressor; Dabbs Pharmacy-phone cover, recovered); simple assault, two; domestic violence-2nd offense, one; possession of drug paraphernalia, one; contempt of court, two;

receiving stolen property, one (leaf blower, recovered); burglary of storage building, one (Gifford Street-CD player); burglary of dwelling, one (North Allen Street); possession of firearm by convicted felon, one; auto burglary, one (Factory Road-rifle taken but recovered); and grand larceny, one (Los Encinos-money, returned).

The EPD investigated nine traffic accidents, and made three felony arrests and three misdemeanor arrests in December. Offenders participating in the Eupora Municipal Court Work Program worked off fines totaling $1,133.25.

Felony Arrests

Anthony Cortez Bean: auto burglary

Lonnie Johnson: auto burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon

George Windrick: receiving stolen property

Misdemeanor Arrests

Jason Dwayne Birchfield: possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest

Lonnie Johnson: contempt warrant

Zorri Rush: contempt warrant

EDITOR’S NOTE: An arrest does not mean the accused is guilty. U.S. citizens are presumed innocent until they are proved guilty in court.