Calendar of Events

Webster County

Library storytime

Storytime at Webster County Library in Eupora is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Pat Ray entertains the children with songs, stories and crafts. Children ages 2-5 are invited to attend.

Maben Public

Library storytime

Maben Public Library has storytime every Friday at 10 a.m. featuring many fun activities along with a story.

AA meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s Education Conference Room.

NA meetings

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are the second, fourth and fifth Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Choctaw County Library in Ackerman. Call 662-552-0966 for details.

Bingo at VFW

Bingo is every Saturday at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 3806 in Eupora.

Longview Opry

Enjoy music, refreshments and fun at the Longview Opry on Highway 12 in Longview every Saturday at 7 p.m. Talent is welcome. Admission is free.

Church News

Kathryn Farmer

to speak at FBC

Kathryn Farmer will share her powerful testimony as part of the morning worship services at First Baptist Church of Eupora on Jan. 22. Services will begin at 11 a.m.

The community is invited to come and hear the amazing story of this Mississippi College student who was not supposed to be born, and who has overcome major obstacles. Farmer shared her testimony as part of the opening of last year’s Mississippi Baptist Convention.

JOY Club

Judy Gibson Duncan of the T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability will be the guest speaker at this month’s JOY Club potluck luncheon.

Duncan will also share some of the artwork students create as part of the program. She is the daughter of Hugh and Mary Jane Gibson of Eupora.

Bring a dish and join us for the JOY Club potluck luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 in the First Baptist Church of Eupora’s fellowship hall.

Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill M.B. Church in Montgomery County will have an African-American Heritage Awareness Program at 6 p.m. Feb. 4. Dr. James Townsend of Lexington will be the keynote speaker.