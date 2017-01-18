Brand, Seger chosen as all-stars

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

East Webster junior standout Charlie Brand and head coach Michael Seger have been chosen to participate in the Mississippi Sports Medicine All-Star Girls & Boys Basketball Games.

The 53rd annual girls’ contest and 63rd annual boys’ game are set for Friday, March 24 at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton. Finals of the 3-point shooting, free-throw shooting and slam-dunk competitions are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the girls and boys contests beginning at 6 p.m.

Brand will suit up for the North boys’ team, which will be coached by Seger and Bernard Berryhill of West Tallahatchie.

“The best part about coaching in this game is that I get to compete with Charlie,” Seger said.

“Charlie loves basketball more than any kid I’ve ever coached. He is living proof that ‘hard work brings profit (Proverbs 14:23).’ He is an old school gym rat.”

Brand was named an all-star for the games which have featured rising seniors since 2004 after nearly doubling his scoring average from a year ago.

“His commitment to making shots and lifting weights outside of required team practice has basically allowed him to double his scoring average from 11 points per game last year to nearly 20 points per game this season and improve his 3-point percentage from a low 30 percent to mid-40 percent this year.

“His leadership on our team has helped us go from being 11-16 last season to an improved 13-4 at the moment,” Seger said. “His leadership, poise and unselfishness make him even more deserving of such recognition

“It’s not often you have to bench your leading scorer for turning down shots to get others involved, but it’s happened.”

Seger, meanwhile, is in his second year of coaching both the girls and boys teams at East Webster. Last year he led the Lady Wolverines to a 21-10 mark while the boys finished 11-16. This year, the squads have combined to go 25-9 thus far.

Seger got his coaching start at North Pontotoc as an assistant on a North State championship squad which earned the program’s first-ever trip to the Boys’ State Tournament in 2010.

He served five years as the athletic director and boys’ head basketball coach at tradition-rich Hickory Flat prior to coming to East Webster. At Hickory Flat, Seger’s teams advanced to the North State Tournament in four of five seasons and won 20-plus games three times.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected by a committee of my peers to coach in this prestigious event,” Seger said. “There were many coaches who were equally or more deserving, so I am humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to help provide the top players in the Class of 2018 with the chance to showcase their skills and increase the likelihood of receiving a scholarship.

“Coaching, to me, has always been about the opportunity to use common ground to invest in and impact the lives of my players,” he said. “My goals include teaching them the value of hard work and the importance of relationships.”

This is the 17th consecutive year for Mississippi Sports Medicine to sponsor the Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star basketball games. The North girls lead the series 29-23, while the South boys hold a 39-23 advantage in the all-time series.

Admission to this year’s event is $10.

For more information, visit www.mscoaches.com or contact the MAC at 601-924-3020.