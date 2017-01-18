Both East Webster squads win a pair

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Both East Webster basketball teams picked up a pair of victories on the hardwood last week.

The Lady Wolverines hammered Bruce 50-21 in a Region 4-2A contest last Tuesday, then avenged an earlier loss to Vardaman with a 61-45 win to improve to 12-5.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, lost a disappointing 53-50 decision to Bruce. But the East Webster boys rebounded to beat Vardaman 56-37 on Friday and topple Hickory Flat 50-48 on Saturday in the North Pontotoc Boys Classic. The Wolverines are now 13-4.

Both East Webster teams were to host Winona on Tuesday this week before going to Okolona Friday. On Saturday, the East Webster girls are slated to face Class 4A Oxford at 11.:30 a.m., in the 2017 Mid-Mississippi Challenge at Choctaw County High School in Ackerman.

Next week, East Webster goes to Eupora on Tuesday (Jan. 24) and hosts Okolona on Friday (Jan. 27).

On Saturday in the North Pontotoc Boys’ Classic, East Webster won a seesaw battle with Hickory Flat with yet another balanced attack.

Charlie Brand had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Wolverines, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half.

Isaac Patterson had eight points and 10 rebounds, Keevon Patterson had eight points and three assists, Art Thompson scored seven points and Brennan Tomlinson had five rebounds.

On Friday night, the Wolverines opened their contest against Vardaman with a 12-0 run and were in full control, allowing coach Michael Seger’s bench to get plenty of minutes.

Isaac Patterson’s 11 points and seven rebounds led the way, while Thompson had nine points and three assists and Keevon Patterson nine points and five steals.

Brand scored seven points and handed out a season-high seven assists, Luke Wilson also scored seven and John Carpenter scored five.

The Lady Wolverines, who lost a one-point decision to Vardaman earlier this year when they were short-handed, built a 36-20 lead in the first half and forced 37 turnovers.

Jennah Pate flirted with a triple-double by pouring in 21 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and picking nine steals, and she also had three blocked shots.

Adryana Bell had 17 points, five rebounds and seven steals and Isha Patterson had 11 points and eight rebounds. Mari-Todd Brown scored six points; Mariah Bell had eight rebounds; and Kadasha Bryant had three assists and three steals.

Last Tuesday against Bruce, the Lady Wolverines got 18 points, 13 rebounds and five steals from Adryana Bell in an easy win.

Mariah Bell also grabbed 13 rebounds, while Bryant had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals. Brown had seven points, five boards and three steals and Pate had six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

In the seesaw boys’ game, East Webster opened the game with a 9-2 run and was up by six in the fourth quarter before falling.

Thompson’s 13 points led the way, while Brand had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Isaac Patterson also scored 10.

Carpenter scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds, Keevon Patterson had five points, six rebounds and four steals and Tomlinson had five boards. Carpenter, Brand and Isaac Patterson all had three steals.