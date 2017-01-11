School honoring Slate Springs native Conner

By Pam McPhail

Calhoun City High School Principal Mike Ray is inviting the public to honor one of Mississippi’s most noted sons, Maj. Gen. Fox Conner, at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 in the school auditorium.

Honoring the general, a native of Calhoun County who was born in Slate Springs, comes on the heels of the recently published biography “General Fox Conner” by historian Steve Rabalais of Morgan City, Louisiana.

“Even though he is virtually unknown by the public, Conner, in the judgment of his fellow soldiers and military historians, was perhaps the most influential officer in the United States Army between the world wars,” Ray said.

“He was Gen. John J. “Blackjack” Pershing’s right hand as he was chief and operations staff officer for the American Expeditionary Forces during World War I. In his 44-year career, he went from the rank of lieutenant to major general, which was the highest rank in the Army at that time.”

Conner, who was inducted into the Mississippi Hall of Fame, was the eldest of six children born to Robert H. and Nannie Fox Conner. His father, although blinded in battle during the Civil War, was a farmer and an educator at Slate Springs.

According to historical documentation, the Conner children attended the public school in Slate Springs. At the age of 19 Fox Conner received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy of West Point in 1898 with the help of state Sen. Hernando DeSoto Money.

After graduating he had teaching responsibilities at the Army War College. Because he could speak Spanish and French fluently he was the first American military officer to be assigned to a French artillery regiment.

Ray said Conner is best remembered as a role model, teacher and mentor of a select group of younger Army officers who rose to the highest ranks of leadership during World War II.

The most noted cadet he took under wing was Dwight D. Eisenhower. It is recorded that even though Conner was the man who authored the AEF report after World War I, he believed that another war with Germany was inevitable and even predicted it would be approximately 20 years in the future.

Eisenhower spoke often of the man from Mississippi he so admired. He made many references in his writing.

“He was a tall, easygoing Mississippian, practical down to earth, as honest as any man I have ever known. General Conner was a great leader and somewhat of a philosopher, said Eisenhower.

“He had an extraordinary library, especially in military affairs. The range of his curiosity of the mind was not limited to military affairs. He quoted Shakespeare at length, and he could relate his works to wars under discussion. I can never express my gratitude to this one gentlemen, for it took me years before I fully realized the value of what he had led me through. And then General Conner was gone. But, in my lifetime of association with great and good men, he is the one more or less invisible figure to whom I owe an incalculable debt.”

In 2009 a group of history students at CCHS called Fox’s Army started a fundraising campaign to make the community aware of the importance of this great general. The students spoke at community events and club meetings. Their goal was to raise enough money to build a memorial fitting for this man who helped change the world in a global sense.

After several years the group had raised enough money to place large signs on the 13 state highways coming into Calhoun County that read, “Welcome to Calhoun County Home of General Fox Conner.”

The students, with the help of the Calhoun County supervisors and Rep. Jim Beckett, also got the name of Denton Town Road in Slate Springs changed to Major General Fox Conner Denton Town Road. In their last effort the students placed a large plaque in the newly constructed courthouse depicting a sketch of Conner along with a brief history.

According to Ray, while the Fox’s Army group was seeking means of honoring Conner, an historian, Steve Rabalais of Louisiana, was seeking information on Conner also. In many military biographies, he kept reading mention of Conner but at the time no book had been written about Conner.

Rabalais decided he would write that book. He spent the next eight years gathering information from such sources as the National Archives, Mississippi Archives, West Point, the Eisenhower Presidential Library as well as tracking down family members.

Rabalais said gathering the information on Conner was sometimes like looking for a needle in a haystack. “He was not a guy who enjoyed the limelight. And he had ordered his personal papers destroyed.”

“This is going to be a history lesson that will not soon be forgotten. It is proof positive that no matter where one comes from they can be an international player,” said Ray.