School Board acts on policies

From Staff Reports

The Webster County School Board took action regarding old and existing policies at a previous meeting.

On Nov. 14, according to meeting minutes, the board approved a recommendation from then-Superintendent Jack Treloar that it rescind all existing policies. The board also approved his recommendation to approve policies sections A-M as presented for first reading over the past year.

Additionally, Treloar informed the board that the Webster County Career and Technology Center was responsible for selecting the Webster County Board of Education Student of the Month for November. Michael Adkins, WCC&TC director (and now interim superintendent), introduced Brooke Martin as Student of the Month.

In other business, minutes reflect that the board:

approved the renewal of a 16th Section hunting and fishing lease with Long Branch Hunting Club of approximately 504 acres for $2,026.08 yearly for a term of three years.

approved a resolution commending the East Webster High School slowpitch softball team, which was the 2016 state 2A champions:

accepted the resignations of Rhonda Clark from her position as a teacher at Eupora Elementary School effective Nov. 11 and of Mandy Jewell from her position as teacher at East Webster High School effective Dec. 22.

approved the hiring of Diana Edwards as a part- time teacher and Dean Butler as a long-term substitute teacher at EWHS beginning Nov. 15

approved Patrick Dalstra and Steve Ulmer as substitute bus drivers.

accepted a donation from the Eupora High School Football Boosters to the EHS football program.

approved financial reports and the docket of claims.

Board members Nancy Davis, Jimmy Hood, Milton Davis and Bobby McMullen were present.