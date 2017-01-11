MHGC has Christmas gala

From Club Report

The Maben Home and Garden Club had a gala time for the Dec. 13 meeting, which was held at The Grill in Starkville with near perfect attendance.

After a warm welcome by monthly leader Jackie Christopher, the club was blessed with a devotion given by Jane Collins, who used the 12 Days of Christmas as her basis. The 12 days started Christmas Day and ended Jan. 6 – Epiphany, a Christian festival that is the coming of the kings (the Magi) to the Christ Child. She issued to each member the 12 Days of Christmas and an explanation for each. Afterwards, the club sang the “12 Days of Christmas” and then Jane returned thanks for the lunch.

A brief business meeting was held: the minutes were approved, the treasurer`s report was placed for audit, the yard of the month sign was placed in Marjorie Tenhet’s yard by Sylvia Templeton, the Dec. 16 Christmas Lighting Contest was announced, and monetary gifts were made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to Palmer Home for Children.

It was noted that the next meeting will be held at Center Grove Baptist Church on Jan. 17. Members will individually be contacted to bring soups, breads, desserts and drinks for the meeting.

The afternoon program was similar to Dirty Santa with a slight twist. Mrs. Christopher used rhymes to swap or steal gifts. This is a great version of the old Dirty Santa game: “A Fun White Elephant Gift Exchange Poem” was used to facilitate the game. Start with one, using the rhymes that tell each member what to do, and proceed till all the numbers have been used. A great time was had by all.

The meeting adjourned until Jan. 17 with Mary Frances Alexander as the program leader.