MBS blood drive today in Eupora

Submitted by Mississippi Blood Services

Mississippi Blood Services is experiencing a critical need for donors and is asking donors to come in and roll up their sleeves to help boost the blood supply in order to meet the demands of hospitals throughout the state.

A community blood drive is 1-6 today, Jan. 11, in Eupora, where the MBS donor coach will be at SuperValu.

All blood types are needed; please come in and donate whole blood, double red cells or platelets and help cover the needs of hospital patients suffering from trauma or serious illness, or needing major surgery. Remember, there is a two-day processing time between the donation and when blood can be released for transfusion.

This time of year traditionally sees a decline in donations. MBS is asking donors to help create a new tradition for 2017: to help keep blood available for Mississippi’s hospitals and those patients who are depending on it.

Your donation can literally mean the difference between life and death for someone else. There is no substitute for human blood. Patients are counting on healthy individuals like you to share the gift of life by donating blood —and many of them don’t even know it yet.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 (16- and 17-year-olds can donate with signed parental consent, visit our website for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID.

Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information. You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/give2live and follow MSbloodservices on Twitter. To keep up with when we will be in your area, download the free MBS App to phone or tablet.