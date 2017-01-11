Eupora falls at Choctaw County, preps for district play

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress-Times

Eupora ventured to Ackerman last Thursday in its final tune-up for Region 4-2A basketball action, and both squads dropped contests to Class 3A Choctaw County.

The Eagles fell 60-32 to a solid Chargers’ ballclub, while the Lady Eagles dropped a 65-43 decision.

Eupora’s boys are now 4-6 on the season, while the Eupora girls are 4-4.

Both teams were to open district play Tuesday by hosting Calhoun City, and both will be at home again on Friday when they entertain Okolona.

Next week, Eupora is at Bruce on Tuesday (Jan. 17) and at Winona on Friday (Jan. 20). The Eagles will also go to the Mid-Mississippi Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Last Thursday, the Eagles struggled offensively early on and played catch-up the rest of the way against Choctaw County, which expects to make a postseason run in Class 3A this season.

Eupora trailed 29-15 at halftime and was down 42-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaylend Coffey scored 14 points and had a team-high four rebounds to lead the Eagles, while Cameron Culpepper scored eight points.

Al Dumas and Kieem Bell had a pair of steals apiece and Dumas also handed out a team-high four assists.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Eagles led 16-14 after one quarter. But points were hard to come by afterward, as Choctaw County outscored Eupora in each of the remaining periods. Jabrieya Morton scored 10 points and had a couple of blocked shots, while Earlina Bingham, Jasmine Gary and Haley Farley all scored seven points.

Korianna McKinney had six points, eight rebounds and two steals; Farley and Bingham had two steals each; Gary handed out a team-high six assists; and Kyla Patterson grabbed five rebounds and had four assists.