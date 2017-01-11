East Webster drops pair to Calhoun City

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress-TImes

East Webster opened Region 4-2A play last Tuesday against Calhoun City, dropping a pair of district contests to begin 2017 action.

The Wolverines dropped a 72-58 decision to fall to 11-3, while the Lady Wolverines fell to 10-5 with a 65-61 loss in overtime.

“Calhoun City is the standard for Region 4-2A,” East Webster coach Michael Seger said after his boys’ loss. “We knew it would take four great quarters to beat them. We will learn and be better.”

The Wolverines actually led by six points at halftime, but were outscored by 10 in the third quarter as Calhoun City went up by four.

Art Thompson scored 15 points while Charlie Brand and Isaac Patterson scored 14 apiece to lead East Webster. Patterson yanked down 15 rebounds and had two steals, while Brand had six rebounds and four assists.

John Carpenter scored seven points, while Brennan Tomlinson handed out three assists.

Like the Wolverines, the East Webster girls got off to a good start and built an eight-point lead at halftime despite battling foul trouble.

“We dominated the first half and Calhoun City dominated the second half,” Seger said.

“I was proud of the resiliency we showed to recover and send the game into overtime. We have to find a little more urgency to finish games like this.”

Adryana Bell poured in 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists to lead East Webster. Isha Patterson scored 13 points, while Jennah Pate double-doubled with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Mariah Bell scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals while Kadasha Bryant grabbed five rebounds and handed out four assists.

Both East Webster teams were to go to Bruce Tuesday and they are scheduled to host Vardaman on Friday. Saturday, the Wolverines are slated to face Hickory Flat in the North Pontotoc Classic.

Next week, East Webster is scheduled to host Winona on Tuesday (Jan. 17), go to Okolona on Friday (Jan. 20) and take part in the Mid-Mississippi Girls Challenge on Saturday (Jan. 21).