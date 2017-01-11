Calendar of Events

Eupora community

blood drive

Mississippi Blood Services is holding a community blood drive in Eupora from 1-6 p.m. Jan. 11. The MBS donor coach will be at the SuperValu in Eupora.

Donors will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last) and can now check their overall cholesterol levels on their MBSConnect account. In honor of Blood Donors Appreciation Month, all donors will be registered for a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card. The drawing will be Feb. 1.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 (with signed parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit msblood.com or call 888-90-BLOOD (902-5663) for information.

NMMC-Eupora

announces Weight

Watchers session

Registration has begun for a new Weight Watchers class at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora.

Classes start Jan. 12 and meet every Thursday. A minimum of 12 people will need to register for the class to make. Call 258-6221 or 258-9306 to register or for more information.

Savannah Water

annual meeting

The annual general meeting of the Savannah Water Association will be held at White Hill Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

Maben MLK Parade

The Controllers Generation II 4-H Club invites the public to its annual MLK Parade at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 in Maben. It will begin at the park and end at St. Stephen U.M. Church.

The speaker will be Pastor Nelson Forrest. “Please come and join us.” For further information, contact Rose Coffey Graham at 66-242-7962 or Aleah Graham at 662-769-0240.

Webster County

Library storytime

Storytime at Webster County Library in Eupora is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Pat Ray entertains the children with songs, stories and crafts. Children ages 2-5 are invited to attend.

Maben Public

Library storytime

Maben Public Library has storytime every Friday at 10 a.m. featuring many fun activities along with a story.

AA meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s Education Conference Room.

NA meetings

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are the second, fourth and fifth Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Choctaw County Library in Ackerman. Call 662-552-0966 for details.

Bingo at VFW

Bingo is every Saturday at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 3806 in Eupora.

Longview Opry

Enjoy music, refreshments and fun at the Longview Opry on Highway 12 in Longview every Saturday at 7 p.m. Talent is welcome. Admission is free.

Church News

Kathryn Farmer

to speak at FBC

Kathryn Farmer will share her powerful testimony as part of the morning worship services at First Baptist Church of Eupora on Jan. 22. Services will begin at 11 a.m.

The community is invited to come and hear the amazing story of this Mississippi College student who was not supposed to be born, and who has overcome major obstacles. Farmer shared her testimony as part of the opening of last year’s Mississippi Baptist Convention.

JOY Club

Judy Gibson Duncan of the T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability will be the guest speaker at this month’s JOY Club potluck luncheon.

Duncan will also share some of the artwork students create as part of the program. She is the daughter of Hugh and Mary Jane Gibson of Eupora.

Bring a dish and join us for the JOY Club potluck luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 in the First Baptist Church of Eupora’s fellowship hall.