Area athletes take part in new all-star contest

A pair of Eupora High School Junior High students recently took part in one of six games that were part of the inaugural Mississippi Prospects All State Gridiron Classic on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

The games, hosted by the Mississippi Prospects organization, was played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Lineman Camron Jennings and running back Tra McComb both took part in the eighth grade contest and played for the Gray squad that took a 20-12 win.

“It was exciting playing in a college stadium,” McComb said. “There were a lot of good players there.”

The 5-foot-5, 115-pound McComb hopes to have a football future in the offensive backfield at Eupora, while the 5-foot-11, 280-pound Jennings enjoys playing on the line.

“I really enjoy the physical part of it,” Jennings said. “Football is my favorite sport. You can show a lot of leadership and you can help people by example.”

Jennings said playing on the USM campus definitely left an impression on him.

“It was a good experience,” Jennings said. “It made me feel like I was a part of that school.”

He played defensive end and defensive tackle for the Gray team in the win over the Red squad.

Each player in all six games was nominated, before being evaluated evaluated from game videos and then selected by coaches. The Gray team coaches were Seth Smith, Ty Trahan, Jacob Owen and A.J. Davis.

For more information you can go to www.msprospects.com or find the organization by searching for Mississippi Prospects on Facebook.