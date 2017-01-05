Wolverines win Christmas Classic championship

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

East Webster’s basketball teams were hoping for solid competition last week to help get them ready for district play.

They got exactly that, as well as a tournament championship.

The Wolverines made a clean sweep through the East Webster Christmas Classic to claim the tourney title, while the Lady Wolverines reached the finals and put up a valiant effort against a Class 3A powerhouse.

The three wins, culminating with a 60-40 win over Kosciusko in the championship, lifted the Wolverines to 11-2 on the year.

“We were hoping this tournament field would provide us with the opportunity to play three good teams and it did that,” East Webster coach Michael Seger said. “I challenged them to hold Kosciusko under 50 (points) … the guys responded in a big way.”

The Lady Wolverines, meanwhile, wrapped up their 2016 slate with a record of 10-4.

Both squads were to take on Calhoun City Tuesday in their Region 4-2A openers.

Next week, East Webster is at Bruce on Tuesday (Jan. 10), at home against Vardaman on Friday (Jan. 13) and at the North Pontotoc Boys Classic Saturday, Jan. 14.

Last week, the Wolverines opened the Christmas Classic with a 55-37 win over South Pontotoc on Wednesday before holding off Starkville Academy 66-58 Thursday and beating Kosciusko on Friday.

In the championship game, six Wolverines had at least eight points as East Webster used a balanced attack and strong defensive effort to win.

Keevon Patterson scored 11, Art Thompson and Charlie Brand had 10 apiece, Isaac Patterson and Luke Wilson scored nine each and John Carpenter scored eight.

Isaac Patterson had 14 rebounds and three steals, while Brand handed out five assists and had two steals. Carpenter and Keevon Patterson had three assists apiece, Thompson had two assists and Patterson two steals.

Brand was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Thompson, Carpenter and Isaac Patterson each made the all-tourney team.

Brand hit 6-of-8 attempts from 3-point range and pumped in 28 points to go with three assists in the semifinal win over Starkville Academy.

Thompson had 12 points in the semifinal win; Carpenter had eight points, 12 rebounds and three assists; Keevon Patterson had seven points, 10 assists and two steals; Wilson scored seven points; and Isaac Patterson grabbed seven rebounds.

In the win over South Pontotoc last Wednesday, Brand scored 17 points and had four assists and Isaac Patterson yanked down 14 rebounds to go with nine points and four steals.

Thompson scored 12, Keevon Patterson had 10 points and three steals and Brennan Tomlinson had a couple of blocked shots.

East Webster’s girls opened the tournament with a 48-36 win over South Pontotoc last Wednesday. The Lady Wolverines topped Starkville Academy 54-46 in the semifinals Thursday before falling 59-55 to 15-1 Independence in the championship game Friday.

“This had the feel of a state tournament game,” Seger said of the girls’ finals. “Independence made a deep run in 3A last season and I suspect they will do the same again this year.

“This is probably the proudest I’ve been of my girls all season. We will be better because of this.”

Adryana Bell scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals to pace the Lady Wolverines in the championship game, while Jennah Pate scored 11 points, had nine rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

MariTodd Brown added 10 points and Kadasha Bryant handed out eight assists and had four steals.

Bell, Brown and Isha Patterson were each named to the all-tournament team.

Bell’s double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists and four steals led the Lady Wolverines in their win over South Pontotoc last Wednesday.

Brown scored nine points and had two steals; Pate scored seven points and had two steals; Mariah Bell had six points and three steals; and Bryant also had three steals.

In the semifinal win over Starkville Academy last Thursday, Patterson connected on a trio of 3-pointers and scored 21 points to go with five rebounds, while Adryana Bell produced 15 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Brown hit four 3s and finished with 14 points, two steals and two blocked shots and Pate had four steals.