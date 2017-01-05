Rotary honors Student of the Month

From Staff Reports

The Eupora Rotary Club recognized Eupora High School senior Drew Richardson as Rotary Student of the Month at its Dec. 6 luncheon.

Teacher of the Month Amanda Richardson, who teaches ninth-grade STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Applications), introduced her son.

Drew, who serves as student government president, is also president of the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Future Business Leaders of America; vice president of the Biology Club; and member of the Interact Club. He also plays varsity basketball and tennis.

His honors and awards include A Honor Roll, Merit Student, Webster County Schools Student of the Month as a junior and Mississippi Lions Club Leadership Conference participant.

Drew’s community involvement has included the Mayor’s Youth Council, Mission Arlington, Memphis Union Mission and Partners in Christ mission trip to Nicaragua.