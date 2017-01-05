Picking blackberries helps solve problems

By Michael Brannon

As we grow older, a time clock kicks in and takes us home.

Generation to generation, paths lead us back to the world created by our parents where we store moments of laughter, heartaches, songs, events and the gathering of family. Life is not meant to be in a forward direction all the time.

There were times mother would send me to the Post Office to get the mail when her worn-out body would not permit the half-mile walk. I was the youngest of 11 children and made the mistake of asking her if I were planned. A backhand quickly placed a permanent reminder to not ask twice.

Never failing, after walking about 50 yards from the front door of the John Gunter house in Eupora, I could feel it coming. We had two huge oak trees that stood side by side about 15 feet apart that seemed to be the boundary and I was sure those trees triggered her alarm. With mother’s ability to make life stand still with her stern voice, she would shake the leaves, “Mike, watch crossing the street!” Like I wouldn’t.

I had a small dog, rat terrier that came from a litter of puppies that belonged to Mr. Lynch who owned the Lynch hotel by the Columbus and Greenville Railroad tracks that ran through town. Butch became my constant companion, especially on the trips to the Post Office.

Some moments stick out like a “Open” neon business sign. You shut your eyes and it starts to flash.

On this particular day, mother told me to come with her as she picked up the small silver pail. Butch and I did as we were told, and the three of us began our walk through the pasture where our father kept his big white horse, Frank, the one that could talk.

Mother was on a short trip to gather blackberries for a cobbler. Butch and I were exploring and mother made sure I placed more in the bucket than I did in my mouth. I learned although the red ones were more attractive than the black ones, they didn’t taste the same.

I could hear mama talking, fussing, explaining, asking, and the voice would be loud, low and at times expressive. Being a 6-year-old and curious, I could no longer keep quiet. “Mama, who are you talking to?” She told me to hush and keep picking.

Children just do not understand when parents drift from “parent mode” to the “solving-life’s-problems mode.” Butch went his way chasing critters, and I continued to pick although still wondering with whom she was fussing.

So many times when working in the garage or cutting grass or maybe when a student fails to listen, I start mumbling. I find myself in the middle of the blackberry patch at the John Gunter house doing the same as mother.

I related this story to one of my students and at a later time, I found myself talking aloud with my back to her. She asked, “Are you picking blackberries?” Yes, I was and still do.

Picking blackberries takes me home. But more so, because of that one trip, I now solve problems mother’s way. And, I get to visit with her and Butch.

