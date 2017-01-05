Locals named to NEMCC honors lists

A number of area students were named to Northeast Mississippi Community College’s prestigious President’s List and Vice President’s List for the 2016 fall semester.

Students who achieved a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale were named to the President’s List, including Keshawndra Mache Cummings of Maben and Cameron Dale Maddox of Mathiston.

Northeast has changed the name of the list that honors students for those who achieve a GPA of 3.5-3.99 on a 4.0 scale from Dean’s List to Vice President’s List.

The Vice President’s List included William Kristopher Ken of Eupora, Colton Warren Chrestman of Maben and Jordan Sarah Berry of Mantee.