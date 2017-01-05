Interactors help with community project

From School Reports

The Rotary Interact Club worked to help the GFWC-MFWC Eupora Twentieth Century Club create 830 handmade puppets and stuffed animals.

Eupora High School’s Interact Club met and stuffed 205 puppets to donate to the project, in which the puppets and stuffed animals are distributed to children who are treated at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s emergency room.

Rotary Interact is a student volunteer organization that promotes volunteerism and community service.

The Interact Club is sponsored by the Eupora Rotary Club, and the school sponsors are Lyn Blaylock and Dawn Tabb.