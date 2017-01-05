Excitement of Operation Christmas Child shared

From FBC Eupora

Operation Christmas Child was the focus of the Dec. 13 JOY Club potluck luncheon at First Baptist Church of Eupora.

Reba Thompson shared a slide presentation of Webster County volunteers who traveled to Atlanta in November to help at the Operation Christmas Child Distribution Center.

Shellie Herring shared an update on the church’s first year of serving as an Operation Christmas Child Relay Center. She said overall, Webster County churches did several hundred more shoeboxes in 2016 than the previous year.

Herring thanked volunteers and all those who supported the OCC Committee at FBC Eupora throughout the year.

