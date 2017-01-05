EMCC graduates more than 350 students

From Press Reports

East Mississippi Community College held fall 2016 graduation ceremonies Dec. 9 at its Golden Triangle and Scooba campuses.

The ceremonies included more than 350 academic and career-technical students who graduated from the Scooba, Golden Triangle, Columbus Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Meridian, Lion Hills, West Point Center and online/eLearning campuses.

During the graduation ceremonies, EMCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner advised the students to work hard, to persevere and to be dependable.

“Be someone others can count on,” Huebner said.

He cautioned them to care about others: “The people around you matter. On your journey to being great, don’t forget to be good.”

EMCC Vice President for Administration Dr. Paul Miller told the students to be team players, to find common ground with their co-workers and to always do their best.

“Don’t oversell and don’t underperform,” Miller said.

Huebner told the graduates their journey has only just begun: “This is the start of something really good for you.”

Area Graduates

Area graduates included: