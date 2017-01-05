Calendar of Events

Friends of Webster

County Library

Friends of Webster County Library will meet Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. Bring a sack lunch and be a part of the Friends group to help the library and hear various speakers throughout the year. Drinks will be provided.

Entrepreneurship

program

The Enterprise of Mississippi will be hosting an entrepreneurial program for individuals who are interested in starting their own business or local small business owners who are looking to grow their current operations.

The Kauffman FastTrac NewVenture Entrepreneurship Program begins Jan. 10 at the Depot in Eupora. The program will be held on Tuesday nights for nine weeks from Jan. 10-March 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. The cost is $50 to register, but the fee will be returned upon completion of the course.

To register contact Amy Garrad at 662-325-8453 or a.garrad@msstate.edu. Locally contact Lara Bowman with questions at l.bowman@theenterprisems.com.

NMMC-Eupora

announces Weight

Watchers session

Registration has begun for a new Weight Watchers class at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora.

Classes start Jan. 12 and meet every Thursday. A minimum of 12 people will need to register for the class to make. Call 258-6221 or 258-9306 to register or for more information.

Savannah Water

annual meeting

The annual general meeting of the Savannah Water Association will be held at White Hill Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

Webster County

Library storytime

Storytime at Webster County Library in Eupora is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Pat Ray entertains the children with songs, stories and crafts. Children ages 2-5 are invited to attend.

AA meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s Education Conference Room.

NA meetings

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are the second, fourth and fifth Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Choctaw County Library in Ackerman. Call 662-552-0966 for details.

Bingo at VFW

Bingo is every Saturday at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 3806 in Eupora.

Longview Opry

Enjoy music, refreshments and fun at the Longview Opry on Highway 12 in Longview every Saturday at 7 p.m. Talent is welcome. Admission is free.

Golden Triangle Civil War Round Table

Jeff Giambrone, Miss. Dept. of Archives and History, will speak at the Golden Triangle Civil War Round Table, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7pm, 106 Miley Road (at the corner of C. C. Clark Dr. and Miley Rd.,) Starkville. He’ll discuss 1916 Civil War movie “The Crisis,” the 1st feature-length film shot in Mississippi, based on a bestselling book. Giambrone will show memorabilia from the filming of the movie and also screen clips that were shot in Vicksburg, using 500 Miss. National Guard men to play the roles of Union and Confederate soldiers, as well as Vicksburg citizens as extras in other scenes. Visitors are welcome. Park and enter at the back of the Golden Triangle Planning & Development Building; the conference room is immediately inside the right door.

Church News

Highways & Hedges

Highways and Hedges Worship Center invites everyone to come and hear Bro. Herman Trulove sing and give his testimony, “From a Bottle to a Bible” at 6:30 p.m.. Jan. 8.

Daniels Temple

Church of God

Daniels Temple Church of God will have worship services at 7 p.m. Jan. 9-13 with Pastor Anthony Edwards of Bryant Chapel M.B. Church as speaker. The church is located at 135 Hamilton St. in Calhoun City.

Church choirs are asked to render a musical selection on the night of their choice. For more information, contact Dot Petty at 662-417-8601.

OCC Committee

The Operation Christmas Child Committee of First Baptist Church of Eupora will have its first meeting of the new year at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11 in the FBC Eupora fellowship hall. Those throughout the community who are interested in volunteering with Operation Christmas Child are invited to attend.

Kathryn Farmer

to speak at FBC

Kathryn Farmer will share her powerful testimony as part of the morning worship services at First Baptist Church of Eupora on Jan. 22. Services will begin at 11 a.m.

The community is invited to come and hear the amazing story of this Mississippi College student who was not supposed to be born, and who has overcome major obstacles. Farmer shared her testimony as part of the opening of last year’s Mississippi Baptist Convention.

JOY Club

Judy Gibson Duncan of the T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability will be the guest speaker at this month’s JOY Club potluck luncheon.

Duncan will also share some of the artwork students create as part of the program. She is the daughter of Hugh and Mary Jane Gibson of Eupora.

Bring a dish and join us for the JOY Club potluck luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 in the First Baptist Church of Eupora’s fellowship hall.