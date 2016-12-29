Wilson hopes sports career is far from over

By Austin Bishop

Webster Progress TImes

Luke Wilson hopes his last football game as a high school athlete will lead to a new beginning, rather than signal the end of his career.

Wilson, a fierce competitor and bruising tackler, played both linebacker and long-snapper for the North Saturday in a 21-14 loss to the South in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game that was played in Gulfport.

“I really enjoyed the whole experience,” said Wilson, who just competed his senior season at East Webster High School, where he played for his dad Doug. “It was nice meeting new players. You don’t get a chance to pay with a bunch of different guys.”

Wilson said he competed on special teams throughout the game and probably got in on a dozen defensive snaps at linebacker.

While Wilson said he’s not sure exactly what sport he will play in college, he certainly hopes to be able to compete athletically on the next level. “I am going to look at all of my possibilities (in football),” He said. “If nothing happens there, I will focus on baseball.”

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Wilson plays third base for the baseball team and starred at linebacker for the football team.

“he said he hoped to get a chance to play on the junior college level, then after two years there move on to an NCAA Division II program. He plans to take an official visit to Holmes Community College and said he is waiting to see if he draws interest from an other schools.

“There were several coaches their watching us practice,” he said. “But I haven’t heard anything yet.”