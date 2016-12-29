Dec. 19

James A. McKinney, DOB 10-22-81, BM; Webster 9/Circuit Court: possession of cell phone in jail (hold for Clay County).

Roy Dwayne Ruis, DOB 12-29-89, WM; SO17/Circuit Court: motor vehicle theft (transferred back to Yalobusha County Dec. 20).

Sharon Elmore, DOB 08-30-73, WF; Montgomery 8: possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

Dec. 20

Trevor Westmoreland, DOB 10-21-94, WM; Webster 5: simple assault/domestic (MDOC hold).

Sean Rhodes, DOB 04-16-98, WM; SO6: bond revoked – hold for court.

Jimmy Agnew, DOB 02-27-90, BM; WSO/Circuit Court: stolen firearm trafficking.

Dec. 21

Angelia Corley, DOB 07-06-68, WF; Webster 6: grand larceny.

Gary Williams, DOB 03-10-66, WM; Webster 6: grand larceny.

Kelvin Robertson, DOB 08-14-70, WM; Webster 6: grand larceny.

George Windrick, DOB 08-31-73. BM; Eupora 4: receiving stolen property.

Dec. 24

Charles Hitt, DOB 09-24-92, WM; Webster 5: failure to appear.

Dec. 25

Joshua Poyadou, DOB 06-25-85, WM; Webster 5: aggravated domestic.

These public records were obtained from the Webster County Jail docket. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.