Dec. 19
James A. McKinney, DOB 10-22-81, BM; Webster 9/Circuit Court: possession of cell phone in jail (hold for Clay County).
Roy Dwayne Ruis, DOB 12-29-89, WM; SO17/Circuit Court: motor vehicle theft (transferred back to Yalobusha County Dec. 20).
Sharon Elmore, DOB 08-30-73, WF; Montgomery 8: possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Dec. 20
Trevor Westmoreland, DOB 10-21-94, WM; Webster 5: simple assault/domestic (MDOC hold).
Sean Rhodes, DOB 04-16-98, WM; SO6: bond revoked – hold for court.
Jimmy Agnew, DOB 02-27-90, BM; WSO/Circuit Court: stolen firearm trafficking.
Dec. 21
Angelia Corley, DOB 07-06-68, WF; Webster 6: grand larceny.
Gary Williams, DOB 03-10-66, WM; Webster 6: grand larceny.
Kelvin Robertson, DOB 08-14-70, WM; Webster 6: grand larceny.
George Windrick, DOB 08-31-73. BM; Eupora 4: receiving stolen property.
Dec. 24
Charles Hitt, DOB 09-24-92, WM; Webster 5: failure to appear.
Dec. 25
Joshua Poyadou, DOB 06-25-85, WM; Webster 5: aggravated domestic.
These public records were obtained from the Webster County Jail docket. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.