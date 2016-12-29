EFD shows appreciation to Ruth Odom

By Chief Mitch Jackson

Eupora FD

Eupora Fire Department and EFD Firefighter Capt. Michael Murphy were extremely happy to deliver Ruth Odom’s smoked Boston butt (from a fundraiser) personally.

Ruth has been without a doubt been one of EFD’s biggest supporters for many years and a true treasure of Eupora. The Eupora Fire Department deeply appreciates everything this sweet lady does for us.

To show that appreciation EFD delivered Ruth her smoked Boston butt free of charge.

God bless you Ruth, thank you for your service to our kids throughout the years (as a teacher) and know that your family at the Eupora Fire Department truly cherishes and loves you.