East Webster’s Hancock signs with Hinds

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

East Webster High School’s Miller Hancock is taking his baseball talents to the next level.

Hancock, a two-sport standout who also shined as a wide receiver and quarterback for the Wolverines’ football team, recently signed to play baseball at Hinds Community College.

“He’s a very good player with outstanding speed,” East Webster coach Wes Johnson said of Hancock, who started on the 2015 Class 2A state championship team before exploding with a huge season as a junior in 2016.

“He had a big year for us, he sure did,” Johnson said. “He’s a good kid and we’re very proud of him.”

After starting on the 2015 championship squad as a sophomore, Hancock put up big numbers as a junior — including a team-high .537 on-base percentage.

He hit .430 and was second on the team only to senior Jack Wilson in both base hits (43) and runs scored (47). Hancock also had 19 RBIs after hitting two home runs, a triple and six doubles. He had 17 stolen bases.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Hancock also made 18 appearances on the mound, racking up 33 strikeouts in just 19.2 innings pitched.

The reliever was third on the team in appearances and the reliever finished 1-2 with a save and an earned-run average of 3.20.

East Webster won a district championship and finished 27-8 a year ago.

Hinds, which is coached by Sam Temple, made the MACJC state playoffs a year ago and finished 25-22.