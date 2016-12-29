Civil War battle Rotary topic

From Club Reports

Bill Lee, guest speaker at the Nov. 22 meeting of the Eupora Rotary Club, gave an overview of a Civil War battle fought in Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 20, 1864.

More Mississippians were lost in that battle than any other in the war and its participants included Stephen D. Lee, who later became the first president of Mississippi State University.

Bill Lee related the story of a soldier who was shot twice in the battle and was told by hospital staff he would not live. He responded that he would live 40 more years.

That soldier actually lived 60 more years and was often seen walking around the courthouse in Carrollton with his grandson — who was Bill Lee’s father.