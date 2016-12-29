Calendar of Events

Friends of Webster

County Library

Friends of Webster County Library will meet Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. Bring a sack lunch and be a part of the Friends group to help the library and hear various speakers throughout the year. Drinks will be provided.

FasTrac

NewVenture

Entrepreneurship

Training

The Enterprise of Mississippi will be hosting an entrepreneurial program for individuals who are interested in starting their own business or local small business owners who are looking to grow their current operations.

The Kauffman FasTrac NewVenture Entrepreneurship Training programs begins Jan. 10 at the Depot in Eupora. The program will be held on Tuesday nights for nine weeks from Jan. 10-March 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. The cost is $50 to register, but the fee will be returned upon completion of the course.

To register contact Amy Garrad at 662-325-8453 or a.garrad@msstate.edu. Locally contact Lara Bowman with questions at l.bowman@theenterprisems.com.

Benefit account

for McMullan family

A benefit account has been set up for the family of Jackie McMullan at the Bank of Kilmichael. A deposit can be made at any of the Bank of Kilmichael locations. The mailing address is Bank of Kilmichael, P.O. Box 308, Eupora, MS 39744.

AA meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s Education Conference Room.

NA meetings

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are the second, fourth and fifth Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Choctaw County Library in Ackerman. Call 662-552-0966 for details.

Bingo at VFW

Bingo is every Saturday at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 3806 in Eupora.

Longview Opry

Enjoy music, refreshments and fun at the Longview Opry on Highway 12 in Longview every Saturday at 7 p.m. Talent is welcome. Admission is free.

Church News

Prayer Breakfast

Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 4 in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church of Eupora. Men throughout the community are invited to attend.

Daniels Temple

Church of God

Daniels Temple Church of God will have worship services at 7 p.m. Jan. 9-13 with Pastor Anthony Edwards of Bryant Chapel M.B. Church as speaker. The church is located at 135 Hamilton St. in Calhoun City.

Church choirs are asked to render a musical selection on the night of their choice. For more information, contact Dot Petty at 662-417-8601.